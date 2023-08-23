Top name to turn heel and join hands with Solo Sikoa in a major feud against former WWE Champion? Exploring the possibility

Solo Sikoa has not been seen since he was taken out by Jey Uso a few weeks back on SmackDown.

With reports claiming that The Bloodline storyline is set to slow down, there is speculation that The Enforcer will begin a feud with former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio recently won the United States Championship by defeating Austin Theory. Mysterio's protege Santos Escobar was originally supposed to face Theory but was 'injured' before the match and Mysterio replaced him. This looks like a classic setting for Escobar to turn heel on Mysterio.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer stated that with Mysterio becoming the US Champion, it looks like seeds of dissent will be planted within the LWO and Escobar could turn heel. This could happen if Solo Sikoa defeats Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship with the help of Santos Escobar.

''He's never really been put in that position to like, you know, try to be the next ray or whatever. And now here we are, he's gonna turn on Rey and be a heel,'' said Alvarez

Solo Sikoa wants to face Rey Mysterio

In a conversation with Cheap Heat last year, the SmackDown Superstar expressed his interest in working with Rey Mysterio. He mentioned that Rey's connection with Solo's father, Rikishi, has led the former WWE Champion to be a longstanding family friend.

"He's been a family friend of ours for a very, very long time," said Sikoa.

There is speculation that the only reason Rey Mysterio defeat Theory for the US Championship was to eventually put the title on Sikoa. Ever since making his main roster debut last year, Sikoa is yet to win a main roster championship.

Winning the US Championship with the help of Santos Escobar would help both of them. While Solo Sikoa will become a champion, Escobar will get elevated by having a major feud with Rey Mysterio.

