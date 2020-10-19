Welcome to another edition of the top backstage RAW rumors that could have a major impact. This article is jam-packed with all the latest backstage gossip related to WWE's RAW brand that you need to know!

From Vince McMahon being unhappy with former two-time Champion to a big return that may take place soon. We have a lot of interesting stories for you today. One of the biggest stories being the details about the return of former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

So without further ado, let us jump in and look at the five biggest backstage rumors related to Monday Night RAW:

#5 Next opponent for former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

'The Man' Becky Lynch had to relinquish the RAW Women's Championship and take a sabbatical from WWE following her pregnancy. While there is no word yet on when Lynch may be able to return to the ring, it is almost certain that she is being factored in for a big WrestleMania match.

However, as per WrestlingNews.co, Vince McMahon wants Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey to face each by January or February next year.

"Vince is hoping for Becky to be back in January or February to start the one on one feud with Ronda. Vince wants WrestleMania to be the show that says 'WWE is back. We can't do Becky vs. Ronda in the Thunderdome with no fans. He wants the fans back, and they will be back by the time Mania rolls around."

The Women's division on RAW has suffered a lot of late with the absence of big names like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey. Hopefully, the return of Becky Lynch would give the division a much-needed boost and a feud with Ronda Rousey could potentially be the WrestleMania main event as well.