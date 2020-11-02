Top RAW Backstage Rumors: Drew McIntyre to feud with legendary icon set to return after a year; 4-time WWE Champion being 'jobbed out'; Unfavorable plans for The Fiend's future (2nd November)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a major impact. In this edition of the article, it will take a look at what the future holds for Randy Orton as the new WWE Champion and what WWE has in store for him.

The fate of former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will also be discussed as there are plans for him to face an iconic Superstar in the near future. A controversial segment on RAW will also be discussed along with how Vince McMahon had envisioned it initially.

So without further ado, let's jump in and check out the biggest rumors for Monday Night RAW.

#5 Tyson Fury to face RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre?

There has been a lot of talk regarding RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre possibly facing boxing legend and WWE Superstar Tyson Fury soon. The two men have been hinting at a showdown on social media by taking shots at each other constantly.

Unfortunately, as per Dave Meltzer of WON, while WWE is also keen on this match to take place, Tyson Fury has not yet committed to a date for the match.

McIntyre has also been discussed for a major match with boxing world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, which both have pushed in social media. We were told this week that Fury has not committed to a date for that. With Saudi Arabia not announced for later this year yet, due to COVID, that would have been the most likely place for such a bout.

With Randy Orton set to feud with Edge for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37, it would leave Drew McIntyre open for a major match.

While there is no comparison between McIntyre and Fury when it comes to in-ring talent, a marquee match like this would help draw the crowd.