Top RAW News & Rumors: Another big name done with the company, Young superstar released because of not 'cutting it', Randy Orton on Bron Breakker

RAW has seen a massive reshuffling after the 2024 Draft and some new names have appeared on the red brand. One of those names includes the son of Rick Steiner - Bron Breakker. The former NXT Champion has not yet begun a feud on RAW but is considered one of the top prospects.

1) Randy Orton gives his opinion on RAW Superstar Bron Breakker

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton spoke on Adam's Apple show and talked about the future of this company. The Viper stated that he is a big fan of Bron Breakker. Breakker is being touted as the next Goldberg and has been praised by legends like The Undertaker as well.

"I’m a fan of Bron Breakker. I’ve been a fan of Austin Theory. I think Grayson Waller is great. There’s a lot of guys in NXT that I’m not necessarily aware of, but when I was down there, getting ready to get back on the road last fall, I saw a lot of great talent down there, guys and girls,'' said Orton.

While we won't be able to see a match between Breakker and Orton anytime soon, as both of them are on RAW and SmackDown respectively, a clash between the two done the road is certainly something the fans will enjoy. Breakker has a powerhouse style which will mesh well with Orton's methodical style of in-ring action.

2) Gable Steveson was released because of 'not cutting it'

Olympic Gold Medallist Gable Steveson was let go by WWE in April 2024 along with other names. He joined WWE in 2021 after winning Gold at the Tokyo Olympics. WWE saw him as a potential successor to stars like Kurt Angle. He even appeared at WrestleMania 38 and was drafted to RAW. However, his main roster stint was short-lived and he was sent to NXT. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer revealed why he got cut:

"His contract was a very big money contract, and he wasn't cutting it."

Steveson was positioned as a major signing by the company but his stint was underwhelming. Unlike other athletes coming from sports backgrounds like Kurt Angle, Ronda Rousey and Chad Gable, Steveson failed to pick up on the nuances of professional wrestling and was released as a result.

Michael Levin has quit WWE

The Vice President of International Events and General Manager of Emerging Markets for WWE Michael Levin is gone from the company as per PWInsider. Levin had held the position for the past seven years. It was also reported that he was being phased out after TKO acquired WWE. Multiple other top executives have also left the company recently.

He started working for WWE in August 2016. Before that, he worked for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and STX Entertainment. At STX Entertainment, he was the SVP of Brand Partnerships. In WWE, he began as the VP of International and later became the VP of International Events in 2019. He was promoted to his current position in July 2020.

