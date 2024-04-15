Top RAW News & Rumors: Top veteran has been let go by WWE unexpectedly, Massive name could return and feud with Gunther, Seth Rollins stepping away

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors and news stories that could have a major impact on the Red Show in the future. In today's edition, we will examine some interesting stories revolving around superstars such as Brock Lesnar, Gunther, and Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins and Gunther both lost their championships at WrestleMania XL. The former World Champion lost to Drew McIntyre, while The Ring General lost to Sami Zayn. Both men did not appear on last week's RAW giving rise to speculation about their future. Let us take a look at some interesting news and rumors related to RAW Superstars:

1) RAW Superstar Seth Rollins to step away from WWE for a few weeks

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will be taking time off from the company following his loss at WrestleMania 40. He stated that The Visionary has been dealing with a lot of injuries and will take time to rest and recuperate. He is expected to be back after four weeks.

Rollins had a busy two nights at WrestleMania 40. First, he teamed up with Cody Rhodes to face The Rock and Roman Reigns. On the next night, not only did he have a grueling match against Drew McIntyre, but he also interfered in the Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes match.

His interference led to Roman Reigns hitting him with a steel chair and ignoring Rhodes for a moment, costing him the match as Rhodes took advantage and got the win.

2) Konnan thinks Brock Lesnar vs Gunther can still happen

WCW Legend Konnan stated on Keeping It 100 that The Ring General could have a feud with Brock Lesnar. As per reports, WWE wanted RAW Superstar Gunther to face The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania XL. However, those plans were dropped, and he defended his Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn instead. Here is what Konnan said:

''I keep seeing that Brock is back on the roster. He is coming back or something like that, so maybe they'll go back to Brock and Gunther too,'' Konnan said. [2:14 - 2:22]

Gunther held the IC Championship for 666 days and is the longest-reigning IC Champion of all time. His absence on RAW last week has led to speculation about what the future holds for him. He has been protected on RAW and is seen as one of the most dominant performers on the red brand.

3) Sue Aitchison has been released by WWE

One of WWE's longest-tenured employees Sue Aitchison has been released by the company. She is a veteran of the company and has been working for them since 1986. She was instrumental in establishing WWE's association with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. PWInsider revealed that she has been released by the company.

"Although her responsibilities had lessened in recent years, Aitchison was considered one of the true mainstays for the company and had a run working behind the scenes that will likely never be matched, much less surpassed."

She was serving as the Director of Community Relations and was considered to be a very well-loved person within the company. After 38 years of service, his release has come as a shock to many in WWE.

