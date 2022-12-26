Top RAW Rumors: Details on former champion's big return being kept a secret, Plan on John Cena's potential opponent for WrestleMania 39

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a significant impact on the show going forward. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting rumors revolving around superstars, including The Miz, John Cena, and Austin Theory.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding John Cena and his status for WrestleMania 39. Reports suggest that the former WWE Champion will indeed be part of the show. We will talk about the initial plan for Cena and who he is likely to face. Apart from that, we will also see how WWE kept a top star's return to RAW a secret.

#3. How Bronson Reed's return to RAW was kept a secret

Former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed made his return to RAW last week, assisting The Miz to defeat Dexter Lumis. Reed helped Miz win his Ladder Match against Lumis and win back 'his' money. While Reed was a major name in NXT before he was released, his debut on RAW got a tepid response from the audience.

Fightful Select reported that his return was kept a secret as WWE did not telegraph his comeback on any run sheets for RAW. Reed, on his part, continued to be active on social media as if he was still with NJPW. He was known as JONAH in NJPW and recently defeated Kazuchka Okada in the biggest win of his career.

#2. John Cena to face Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39?

John Cena will be returning to action on the last 2022 episode of SmackDown. He will team up with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has suggested that Cena will not be available between February and March. However, he will most likely ensure that he will return for WrestleMania 39.

The report also revealed that the original plan is for Cena to face United States Champion Austin Theory at The Show of Shows. However, that plan was made when Vince McMahon was in charge so it could be subject to change. Theory has been pushed by Triple H as well and if it continues to be that way then it is quite possible that The Now will face The Champ at WrestleMania.

#1. Details on if Alberto Del Rio will return

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio has shown interest in returning to the company lately. However, Fightful Select has reported that the company is not interested in bringing the former RAW Superstar back.

A 'higher-up' in the company told Fightful that there was never a serious conversation to bring him back.

"Even last year, when the old regime was still in place, Fightful was told by a WWE higher-up there was 'no f**king way' that Del Rio would be brought back. The same higher-up has now reiterated that sentiment, saying there were 'never any serious conversations or pitches' about a Del Rio return, not even from [John] Laurinaitis."

Del Rio is not only a former WWE Champion but the only person in history to ever win a 40-man Royal Rumble Match. The report also stated that people who could have brought him back were 'not keen' on Del Rio even before he left the company after his second run.

