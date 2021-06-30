Top RAW Rumors: Goldberg's possible SummerSlam opponent revealed, Big return, Why was Becky Lynch's return plan cancelled? (30th June)

Welcome to the top RAW Rumors that could have a major impact on the red brand. After weeks of poor showings, this week RAW gave the fans a great episode. The show had some good matches and forwarded multiple stories heading into the MITB pay-per-view.

Drew McIntyre qualified for the MITB ladder match, but even if he wins, will still not be allowed to cash in on Bobby Lashley. McIntyre pinning Riddle on RAW may result in some problems for The Original Bro, which we will take a look at in this article.

Plus, we will take a look at some interesting stories and rumors related to RAW superstars:

#5 Goldberg could be facing RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam

Rumors are adrift that John Cena will return to WWE to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. However, there has been no concrete match planned for WWE champion Bobby Lashley as of now.

Lashley will face Kofi Kingston at MITB. However, it is unlikely that the program will spill over until SummerSlam. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that while Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is a match that fans want to see, it is unlikely to take place at SummerSlam. He said that The Fiend and Goldberg are 'on the bench' for a match against Lashley at SummerSlam.

"The Raw brand doesn’t have any challenger set up but they can always elevate Randy Orton, or really anyone if they so choose. Bray Wyatt and Bill Goldberg are always on the bench and the idea is an all-top hands-on deck show."

Goldberg was last seen in January when he faced Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble.

Goldberg would be the perfect opponent to put Lashley over at SummerSlam as the two behemoths are not only matched physically, but both having 'the spear' in their arsenals would add to the storyline build.

Do you want to see Goldberg face Lashley at SummerSlam? Tell us in the comments.

