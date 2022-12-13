Top RAW Rumors: Iconic star no longer set to return due to disagreement with management, SmackDown superstar to replace Austin Theory in dream WrestleMania match?

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could possibly have a significant impact on the show. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around superstars from the red brand, including John Cena, Sasha Banks, and Austin Theory.

John Cena is all set to return to WWE for the final SmackDown of 2022. However, there is still a lot of confusion over his WrestleMania 39 status and his potential opponent. It was initially believed that he would be facing RAW Superstar Austin Theory at the show. However, that might not happen.

#3. Is Austin Theory to be replaced by Logan Paul or LA Knight?

Xero News has reported that John Cena is slated to compete at WrestleMania 39. The outlet also suggested that the three names being considered to face him on the show are Austin Theory, Logan Paul, and LA Knight. Theory is allegedly the least likely option as of now, with Paul being the front-runner.

While Theory has been building momentum on the red brand, it could be said that the young superstar is not in Cena's league as of yet. While Logan Paul has had only three matches in WWE so far, his star power outshines that of Theory. Moreover, a bout between The Maverick and Cena would help attract casual fans to watch the show.

#2. Sasha Banks is allegedly no longer set to return to WWE

Sasha Banks walked out of WWE during an episode of RAW in May this year after allegedly having a fallout with management over her booking. She and Naomi vacated the Women's Tag Team Championship and refused to perform their roles on the episode of RAW.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has stated that Banks is unlikely to return:

''I had talked with WWE about it and they basically had nothing to say as far as the situation. Obviously, we’d talked about this before, they [WWE] had been talking to both of them, but they had been talking to her [Banks] about a return and they were very far apart on money. That was the last that I had heard."

Since the incident occurred during Vince McMahon's regime, many believed that the former RAW Women's Champion would return after Triple H assumed control. However, it looks like The Boss and the WWE management have had disagreements over her pay in the company.

#1. Possible reason for Matt Riddle being written off RAW

Matt Riddle was brutally assaulted by Solo Sikoa last week on RAW. He was stretchered out of the arena and taken away in an ambulance. He is likely to be out for around six weeks.

Bodyslam.net has reported that The Original Bro was written off RAW because he failed a drug test and is being sent to rehab.

The report also stated that this wasn't the first time Riddle had failed a drug test. The last time it happened was when he was set to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. The match had to be moved to Clash at the Castle, a month later. It was reportedly the last test done under the Vince McMahon-led management.

