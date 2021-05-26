Top RAW Rumors: Reason why big-name has unexpectedly quit WWE, Teased return opponent for Cena, Alexa Bliss' absence(26th May)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW rumors that could have a major impact on the red brand. With Hell in a Cell right around the corner, RAW saw some major developments.

RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will face Charlotte Flair at the pay-per-view. Kofi Kingston will face Drew McIntyre for the chance to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on the show.

We will take an in-depth look at what is in store for The All Mighty Bobby Lashley at the upcoming Hell in a Cell show.

Apart from that, this article will take a look at RAW commentator Adnan Virk's sudden ouster from WWE. Why did Virk leave the company just weeks after joining? Let's find out!

#5 Reason why Adnan Virk left WWE as the RAW announcer

As reported earlier, Adnan Virk has parted ways with WWE and has left his role as the lead announcer on RAW. Virk had joined RAW after WrestleMania 37 by replacing Tom Phillips. He had commented in an interview that he was surprised at how many WWE fans did not know who he was.

The former ESPN personality received mixed reactions for his work in WWE. Taking to Twitter, Virk clarified that the decision to leave RAW was a mutual one between him and WWE.

He stated that it had become difficult for him to juggle all of his jobs and chose to leave WWE. Corey Graves replied to Virk by wishing him well for his future.

