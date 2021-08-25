Top RAW Rumors & News: Brock Lesnar plan nixed, reason for former WWE Champion's unexplained absence, backstage decision that led to Sheamus wanting to quit (25th August)

Welcome to the top RAW Rumors and News, where we try and bring the biggest stories and updates related to the red brand. This week RAW had a good showing and multiple storylines and feuds gained momentum.

In today's edition, we will talk about former RAW Superstar Brock Lesnar's recent return to WWE at SummerSlam and why he chose to target Roman Reigns instead of Bobby Lashley. Apart from that, we will discuss why a former WWE Champion and current RAW Superstar was ready to leave for feeling disrespected.

So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some big rumors and news from the world of Monday Night RAW:

#5 Reason why Brock Lesnar did not return to RAW to feud with Bobby Lashley

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio revealed why Brock Lesnar was not brought back on RAW to have a SummerSlam match with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. He revealed that WWE was protecting Lesnar for his feud with Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

By having him face Lashley and losing to him, Lesnar's aura would have diminished for a feud with The Tribal Chief.

"One of the reasons why they went with Bill (Goldberg) instead of Brock against Lashley is because they didn't want to beat Brock Lesnar. Brock winning the championship when he is not going to be around, hardly at all. You know you can do it, and it has been done before, but you know, I wouldn't have recommended it, as opposed to Lashley," Meltzer stated.

Bobby Lashley faced Goldberg for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam instead. The match was stopped by the referee when Goldberg's leg got injured to the extent that he could not continue the match.

Brock Lesnar made his much-awaited return later in the night and went face-to-face with Roman Reigns after he had defeated John Cena.

