Top RAW Rumors: Real-life couple to start an on-screen storyline? Lashley breaks silence after becoming WWE Champion; Alexa Bliss reacts to Murphy's throwback picture(2nd March)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW rumors that could have a major impact. In an enthralling edition of RAW this week, not only did we get to see the crowning of the new WWE Champion but Drew McIntyre and Sheamus also gave the fans a stellar match.

Both of these topics will be covered in today's edition, along with possible plans for an off-screen couple to finally be paired on-screen as well. Apart from that, we will also take a look at some major plans for the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 37.

So without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at the big stories related to Monday Night RAW.

#5 Charlotte Flair pitched the idea of pairing with Andrade on RAW

Charlotte Flair has become a pivotal part of RAW ever since she made her return last year. As per Dave Meltzer of WON, The Queen has constantly been under the spotlight and will quite possibly be the Superstar to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Speaking to TVInsider, Charlotte Flair revealed that she had pitched the idea of her fiance, Andrade, pairing up with her on-screen on RAW.

"I’ve actually pitched that. I would be very much open to that. I’ve done a lot in my career, but nobody has seen me in an on-cam relationship, or in that light. I can come across cold on TV."

Andrade has not been used in WWE ever since he went undrafted in the 2020 Draft. It has been reported that Vince McMahon is not fond of El Idolo and doesn't see much in him.

Advertisement

Andrade being paired with Charlotte would help both of them as Flair will get to show a new aspect of her persona on television and Andrade will also get elevated by becoming a regular feature on Monday Night RAW.