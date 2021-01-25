Top RAW Rumors: Superstar having real-life heat with Brock Lesnar pushing for WrestleMania match; 2-time WWE Champion unhappy with Undertaker; McIntyre vs Mahal?

Welcome to this week's edition of the top RAW Rumours that could have a major impact. With WWE moving towards Royal Rumble, there has been a lot of speculation as to what may happen on the PPV which will be covered in this article.

Royal Rumble is the start of the Road to WrestleMania, and as per WrestleVotes, four major matches are currently in the works for the big show. John Cena and Goldberg are already 'almost locked' for the show. However, their matches or plans have not been revealed yet.

Once a decision was made to run the 2 night card for Mania, the creative team started working on “bigger” ideas. Thought is WWE now needs 4 MAJOR matches, 2 per show. That probably requires outside assistance from big names. Cena & Goldberg nearly locks. Rock unlikely. Taker TBD. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 22, 2021

While Goldberg may be a part of this year's WrestleMania, he has the herculean tasking of beating RAW's WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble first. We will talk more about what is in store for Goldberg and McIntyre in this article among many other topics. So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the biggest WWE RAW related rumors of the week:

#5 RAW Superstar Riddle challenges Brock Lesnar to a WrestleMania match

WWE RAW's Riddle is often known to be at the center of controversy because of his comments. One of the Superstars who has been irked by Riddle is The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

The former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has made it clear on many occasions that he has no interest in working with RAW Superstar Riddle. However, Riddle stated in an interview with Catch Off’s Philippe Chéreau and Christophe Agius, that he is pushing for a WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar.

“I always want to go to my go-to, and that’s Brock. He’s just, he’s the best, he beat the streak, the guy’s got it. You know, I’m still talking about him but I know he’s not really interested in wrestling me or fighting me, so I’m not gonna push it.”

So far, there has been no update on if Brock Lesnar will be returning to WWE for WrestleMania 37. His last match was against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 where he dropped the belt to The Scottish Warrior in under five minutes.