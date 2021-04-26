Top RAW Rumors: Former WWE Champion beaten backstage? Charlotte's suspenion, The Miz's botch (26th April)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW rumors that could impact the red brand. In today's edition we will take a look at some of the top rumors and backstage stories involving RAW Superstars.

Last week on RAW, The Queen Charlotte Flair manhandled the WWE referee after her match against Asuka. WWE announced that Flair will be suspended until further notice. Though it was initially believed to be a way for Flair to get more heat, there is a backstage reason for Charlotte Flair being taken off television.

We will talk about this incident and many more interesting topics. So without further ado, let's jump right in and take a look at the backstage rumors and stories related to Monday Night RAW:

#5 Sin Cara on rumored backstage fight with RAW Superstar Sheamus

Former WWE superstar Sin Cara spoke out about his infamous incident with RAW's Sheamus in 2014. It was stated by WON at the time that Sheamus and Cara had a physical fight in which The Irishman took a beating.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of TalkSport, Sin Cara, now known as Cinta De Oro, clarified the rumors and stated that there was a disagreement between the two men:

“We had a little misunderstanding, me and him,” he said. “But the one thing that I mentioned before about men is maybe we can have a misunderstanding and we can battle it out, then the next day, we’ll be fine. I understand, imagine being in a locker room where everybody wants to be number one and fighting for that one spot.''

Must be getting punchy. Don't remember being beaten up by Sin Cara backstage... It's just how Mexicans & we Irishmen hug it out fella ;) — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 7, 2014

He admitted that in a locker room filled with young blood, there are bound to be misunderstandings and not everyone can get along. Former WWE champion Sheamus tweeted after the rumor broke out that he didn't remember being beaten up.

