Top RAW Rumors: Two babyface superstars could be joining The Hurt Business, McMahon upset with former WWE Champion, Lesnar update (9th June)

Although RAW is nowhere near SmackDown in terms of quality content, the red brand still marches on towards the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Drew McIntyre is set to face WWE Champion Bobby Lashley inside Hell in a Cell. We will talk about what the future might hold for both men after their upcoming encounter, among many more topics.

#5 Update on if Brock Lesnar will face RAW's Bobby Lashley after return

There has been a lot of buzz in regards to a possible Brock Lesnar return to RAW soon. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has gone on record multiple times to state that he wants to have a match against The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar when he returns.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that WWE currently has no such plans for RAW superstar Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. In fact, he says that the chances of Lesnar returning for a match against Roman Reigns are higher at this point.

Speaking of Lashley calling out Brock Lesnar on RAW last week, here is what Meltzer wrote:

''Wonder if that’s a hint because Lashley vs. Lesnar would be a big SummerSlam match. But if that’s the case, Lashley has to beat McIntyre at Hell in a Cell. Anyway, this is the status of Lashley vs. Lesnar. If they paid Lesnar enough they could get it done,'' said Meltzer.

With SummerSlam set to take place in August, there is a high chance that Brock Lesnar will finally return. It remains to be seen who WWE chooses as his opponent once he returns.

