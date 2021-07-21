Top RAW Rumors: Uncertainty over Bray Wyatt's future, Vince McMahon sent a 'message' to the roster by making a big name job? WWE's next Goldberg (21st July)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW rumors that could have a major impact on the red brand. This week, RAW finally returned to an arena filled with a live crowd, and WWE made sure that fans remained excited from start to finish.

Former Universal Champion Goldberg appeared to challenge WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley. Apart from that, we also saw Nikki A.S.H. winning the RAW Women's Championship by cashing in her recently won MITB contract. Nikki was reportedly rewarded for coming up with her superhero gimmick.

NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his RAW debut as well, only to lose to Jeff Hardy. We will talk about the reason behind that and much more in this edition of the top RAW rumors:

#5 Update regarding Bray Wyatt's future on RAW

I miss you guys too. Believe me — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 15, 2021

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE since the first RAW after WrestleMania 37. He lost to Randy Orton after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss at The Show of Shows. It was believed he would feud with Alexa Bliss. However, Wyatt was abruptly removed from RAW soon after.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson has noted there is still no date for Bray Wyatt's return. He stated that the RAW Superstar is being held off for a specific reason that is unrelated to any creative issue.

"WWE sources have remained quiet about Wyatt's circumstances beyond the idea that he's being held off for a specific reason. The belief among some is that it's not a creative issue," noted Mike Johnson.

The report also highlighted how Bray Wyatt has not performed for WWE since December 2020, with the only exception being his WrestleMania 37 match.

Wyatt recently broke character and sent out a tweet saying that he misses the WWE Universe. It is still not clear if it was a cryptic message or if he had hinted towards a possible return.

Edited by Kartik Arry