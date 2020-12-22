Top WWE RAW Rumors: Vince McMahon blames certain Superstars for falling TV ratings; The Miz creates a new record; Braun Strowman return update (21st December)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumours that could have a major impact. Last week's RAW was not only a lesser-than-average show, but it also failed to earn decent numbers in terms of ratings.

As per reports, last week's edition of RAW drew the lowest numbers in the history of the show. We will be going in-depth to look at the backstage reaction and fallout after the latest Monday Night RAW ratings. What changes could WWE be planning for the show? Who does Vince McMahon blame for the decline in viewership?

So without further ado, let us take a look at the biggest backstage stories related to WWE RAW:

#5 Vince McMahon blames 'the smaller guys' for the poor ratings of RAW

Vince McMahon

As reported earlier, Vince McMahon had decided to send certain 'big guys' back to the Performance Center in order to improve. Some of the names on the list included the likes of Keith Lee of RAW and Otis of SmackDown.

The reason for this decision, as per Dave Meltzer of WON, is that McMahon wants to create more 'monsters' in WWE. Vince McMahon appears to blame the smaller Superstars on top, for the fall in the RAW ratings:

“Part of it is Vince wants more monsters in the ring, as historically whenever WWE business is bad, Vince blames smaller guys on top, but right now, his thought process is he doesn’t have big guys who can work at that level.”

Though many fans and critics would argue that it is poor creative and bad booking that has led to such a situation, Vince McMahon's vision for the product has always stood above all other opinions.

Even though Drew McIntyre has done a great job of leading the red brand during the Pandamic Era, it will be interesting to see which 'monsters' Vince McMahon decides to push to the top next, if he feels they're ready.