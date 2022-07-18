Top RAW Rumors: Vince McMahon reportedly unhappy with two prominent names backstage, WWE 'determined' to give a massive push to top name, Seth Rollins' future

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a major impact on future storylines. The red brand has been making waves since it was rumored to have adopted the TV-14 format. However, the company hasn't pulled the trigger on the decision as of now.

In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting topics revolving around big names like Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, and Theory. The Showoff returned last week on RAW and attacked Theory out of the blue. Fans have been wondering why Ziggler seemingly turned face and attacked the upstart. Let's find out:

3) WWE reportedly adamant about pushing Theory

Last week on RAW, Dolph Ziggler returned and seemingly started a program with Theory. The 2022 Men's MITB winner has come under the spotlight ever since winning the United States Championship earlier this year. He has feuded with multiple stars on RAW and SmackDown, including Bobby Lashley and Madcap Moss, and has even hinted at a rivalry with John Cena.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio stated that the company is behind him and wants to make him a megastar. He further highlighted that Ziggler returned to attack Theory because he could feud with the young star and help him improve over time.

''They just want him running around with Theory at shows every night for a couple of nights a week every week for a while because they’re bound and determined to make Theory into something, and [Ziggler] is a good guy to bring back for that,'' said Meltzer.

2) Vince McMahon seemingly unhappy with the work of RAW's lead writers

Recent reports suggest Vince McMahon doesn't seem happy with the work of the lead writers of the red brand, Jon Baeckstrom, and Ryan Ward. Ringside News stated that the former chairman sent an email criticizing them, calling their work uninspiring and asking the duo to do a better job.

"Ringside News was told by a tenured member of the writing team that Vince McMahon grilled the RAW writing team, especially lead writers Jon Baeckstrom and Ryan Ward, in front of everyone on the company’s television mailing list." (H/T Ringside News)

There have been many reports where it has been highlighted that McMahon tore up scripts at the last moment and then re-wrote them. RAW has been entertaining lately, so it is a surprise that the former CEO wasn't pleased with his team's ideas.

1) Seth Rollins to face Riddle at SummerSlam?

Seth Rollins has been feuding with Riddle on RAW over the past few weeks. The tension between the two started when The Visionary attacked The Original Bro. He was seemingly upset at the RK-BRO member getting a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship before him. A televised match between the two has not yet been announced as of now.

However, Dave Meltzer stated on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that given the stature of Riddle and Rollins in the company, they would likely get a bout against each other at SummerSlam.

"Seth Rollins vs. Riddle is headlining the house shows and both are high enough on the pecking order that they should be on this show," noted Meltzer.

It was previously reported that Rollins' feud with Cody Rhodes will likely continue when he returns in 2023. Meanwhile, rumors have also suggested that Riddle could feud with his tag team partner Randy Orton when he returns from injury.

