Top RAW Rumors: WWE trying to 'break' Superstar backstage? Vince McMahon 'punishing' former Champion for off-screen behaviour; Braun Strowman's future uncertain;  (30th November)

Welcome to this week's edition of the top RAW backstage rumours that could have a major impact. With TLC looming right around the corner, there is a lot of speculation on what will happen at the upcoming PPV.

As per certain reports, Braun Strowman was set to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the show. However, that may not be happening as Strowman appears to have suffered a legitimate injury during his match at Survivor Series.

In this article, we will talk about why WWE are booking Riddle in an absurd manner, Lana's future, and much more. So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the big stories related to RAW.

#5 WWE trying to 'break' RAW Superstar Lana?

Ever since Lana's real-life husband Miro (FKA Rusev) signed with AEW, there has been speculation that Lana is being 'punished' for the actions of her husband by being booked poorly on RAW. Vince Russo, while speaking on SportsKeeda's Legion of RAW, stated that WWE may be trying to 'break' Lana.

Russo said that WWE is trying to make Lana look stupid. He further stated that since Miro 'knows the game', he encourages Lana to no-sell her beating on RAW which results in WWE doing it more often.

''I'll tell you exactly what's going on behind the scenes. They're trying to break her, that's exactly what they're doing. She's married to a wrestler Rusev (Miro in AEW) who knows exactly what they're trying to do. So, Rusev is there saying 'don't sell this, act like this is the greatest storyline you've ever been in and you can't wait to go through the next table.' The first time they (Nia Jax) put Lana through a table that's how she put it over online - 'oh, I've always dreamed of going through a table'. So that's the mind game... this will continue - the more she doesn't sell, the more hell bent they will get on getting her to sell.''

Vince Russo also stated that by not playing along with their narrative, Lana is annoying 'them' even more.

After being brutally put through a table for weeks on end by Nia Jax, this past week on RAW Lana managed to break the streak thanks to some help from Asuka.