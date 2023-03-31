Top RAW star might turn heel after 3 years at WrestleMania 39: Here's why WWE should pull the trigger

Triple H has done remarkably well in setting up the WWE WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event. Long-standing rivalries might be coming to an end, but there are also some fated matchups penciled in for the show. The spotlight is on Bianca Belair versus Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship.

Due to the aftermath of the Women's Elimination Chamber, the former allies have become bitter enemies. Asuka assisted Bianca in her fight against Damage CTRL last year but their relationship has changed since then. She has often been seen snatching the RAW Women's Title from Belair, beating her a few weeks ago on the red brand as well.

A mainstay of the RAW women's division, Asuka may fully embrace her dark side at WWE WrestleMania 39. Her upcoming match with Bianca Belair seems to be poorly constructed, so she will benefit from a complete character change. It would add some heat to the feud going into Backlash. The Empress of Tomorrow could also gradually transition to a notorious role throughout the saga before dropping a major spoiler at 'Mania.

Fans are rallying behind the Japanese wrestler's new aggressive mode. A heel turn would be hard to cement, but WWE could use certain options to portray the star's character reversal. Brutally punishing the crowd-favorite Bianca Belair during their title fight may cause fans to be uncomfortable. Another method is to lay a post-match beatdown on Belair even after The Empress potentially wins the gold.

Interestingly, SmackDown Hotel has already marked the 41-year old as a heel. WWE needs to think of multiple ways for the veteran to garner heat during and after WrestleMania 39. The last time Asuka played heel was in October 2019, when she started to spit green mist to attack her opponents. The company could employ that strategy once again.

WWE WrestleMania 39: What is Asuka's new gimmick?

Hinting at her complete heel turn at WrestleMania 39 is Asuka's new persona. She has undergone a drastic character recreation since returning to the Women's Royal Rumble, abandoning her jovial nature to take on a much more menacing role.

The former New Japan Pro Wrestling star’s current character seems to be a hybrid of her 'Killer Clown' persona from her run in the East and her former babyface role as the umbrella-wielding ‘Empress.’ Much like Demon Balor, who will be on display on Night 2 of 'Mania, it significantly boosts the superstar's capabilities. Her ability to take and inflict damage can reach dangerous levels.

Bianca Belair has held the RAW Women's Championship for over a year. Throughout 2022, it was difficult for Asuka to get into a heated program with the babyface due to her own gimmick. WWE now has a golden opportunity to launch a rivalry that will stand the test of time. The Empress' full heel turn is the need of the hour at WrestleMania 39.

