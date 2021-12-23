Top Roman Reigns News & Rumors: Royal Rumble opponent revealed, Major plan changed, top name to put him over before leaving? – 23rd December 2021

Welcome to another edition of the top Roman Reigns News & Rumors, where we bring the latest and most important information about Roman Reigns to you. The Tribal Chief continues to be the primary focus of WWE, and his reign as the Universal Champion continues to be dominant as ever.

Last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns ended his association with Paul Heyman when he fired the veteran and then gave him a superman punch. Heyman's former client Brock Lesnar made his way to the ring and decimated Reigns and The Usos. Will Lesnar do the same during his match against Roman at Day 1? Read on to find out.

Apart from that, we'll talk about other interesting topics and stories related to The Big Dog. So without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at the news and rumors.

#5. Roman Reigns to face Drew McIntyre at WWE Royal Rumble?

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns have had a storied past in WWE. The two men have clashed twice before in a big match setting, and McIntyre has come up short both times. WrestlingNews.co stated that WWE could be building The Scottish Warrior up for another clash with Roman Reigns. This time at Royal Rumble:

"It looks like McIntyre vs. Reigns is the next big match. Since Reigns vs. Lesnar is scheduled to happen again at WrestleMania, that would indicate that McIntyre vs. Reigns is probably happening at Royal Rumble and could also mean that Reigns will retain at WWE Day 1."

Rumors have suggested that Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will go one-on-one again at WrestleMania. This could mean that even if McIntyre gets his shot at the Universal title at Royal Rumble, he will not come out victorious.

Edited by Abhinav Singh