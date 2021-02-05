Top SmackDown Backstage Rumors: Another Superstar fired after Lars Sullivan; Reason for six-time Champion Jey Uso's absence from WWE; Update on Cesaro's contract 

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumors that could have a major impact. As reported earlier, WWE has released Lars Sullivan after he repeatedly no-showed television tapings.

Lars Sullivan also told Fightful that the release was amicable and he himself told the company that he did not want to continue wrestling due to his anxiety issues. Sullivan was reportedly released a month ago but the news of his release became public only recently. The Monster Lars Sullivan isn't the only Superstar to have been released as SmackDown's Steve Cutler has been fired from the company.

So let's jump in and take a look at Steve Cutler's release from WWE and other topics related to WWE SmackDown.

#5 SmackDown Superstar Steve Cutler released

WWE has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. https://t.co/2a9cjOpR0w — WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2021

SmackDown's Steve Cutler, who was initially a part of The Forgotten Sons in NXT and WWE and later became one of King Corbin's bodyguards has been released by the company.

WWE gave out an official statement saying that Cutler has been released without giving any detail into why the former Knight of the Lone Wolf was fired by the company.

Steve Cutler had been a part of WWE since 2014 but rose to prominence only after he became part of the 3-man group named The Forgotten Sons on NXT along with Wesley Blake and Ryker.

While Ryker had moved to RAW aligning himself with Elias, Blake and Cutler served as henchmen for King Corbin on SmackDown after The Forgotten Sons disbanded. Cutler and Blake had not been seen on television for a long time ahead of Cutler's release.

It is possible that Steve Cutler may join his wife Deonna Purrazzo in IMPACT Wrestling after being released from WWE.