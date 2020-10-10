Top SmackDown Backstage Rumors: Details on members of Roman Reigns' new heel faction; Major Superstar to likely never become World Champion again; WWE cancels big plans for The Fiend (10th October)

Welcome to another edition of top SmackDown backstage rumors that could have a major impact. The 2020 Draft kicked off on SmackDown this week with some major surprises coming our way.

'The Monday Night Messiah' Seth Rollins will no longer be part of RAW and will be joining the SmackDown roster. The iconic tag team of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E has also been broken up thanks to the draft.

On today's edition, we will talk about the backstage opinion on Otis as the MITB holder and why he has not lost the briefcase despite his underwhelming performance.

So without further ado let us take a look at the biggest SmackDown rumors:

#5 Roman Reigns to lead heel faction on SmackDown

'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns has been dominating SmackDown ever since he returned at SummerSlam. Reigns won the Universal Championship at Payback by defeating Bray Wyatt and has been ruling the Blue brand ever since.

The Big Dog has been feuding with his cousin Jey Uso lately and will be facing him in an 'I Quit' Hell in a Cell match. It is being reported that a new heel faction is in the works with Roman Reigns leading The Usos as well as some other Superstars.

Advertisement

Here is what WrestlingNews.co have stated:

"For what it’s worth, there has been talk in creative about Reigns leading a stable with Jey and Jimmy (when he’s healthy) and others added in the future. We were told that the match at Hell in a Cell would be the next big chapter in the story being told and there are many other players that will be involved in the storyline with Reigns."

Roman Reigns has himself stated in the past that he is open to the idea of forming a heel faction which would showcase WWE's Samoan Superstars.