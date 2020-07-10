Top SmackDown Backstage Rumors: Former WWE Champion set to quit the company; Newcomer being given more creative freedom 'than most'; Reason for The Miz losing push (10th July)

Big details about Universal Championship match, and more!

These SmackDown backstage rumors that could have a major impact!

Shiven Sachdeva

Miz/McMahon

With just a few days left to Horror Show at Extreme Rules, SmackDown will look to give the fans a stellar episode.

On today's edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumors we will take a look at why Vince McMahon is allowing more creative control to a newcomer on SmackDown. Speaking of Vince McMahon, it has been rumored that he is directly responsible for the major push for a SmackDown Superstar.

We will also cover details about the upcoming Swamp Fight between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman and much more!

So without further ado, let us jump into the big backstage rumors that could have a major impact on SmackDown:

#5 Jeff Hardy being buried on SmackDown as he might leave WWE

Jeff Hardy has been feuding with Sheamus over the past couple of weeks on SmackDown. The feud has been a highly controversial one, as fans and critics have not liked the usage of Jeff Hardy's real-life problems as part of a story.

Each week Sheamus comes out and berates Jeff hardy for being an alcoholic and addict in real-life. Now, while many thought that The Enigma will get his revenge inside the ring, even that did not happen. Sheamus beat Jeff Hardy in their match at Backlash.

As per Tom Colohue, Jeff Hardy is all set to leave WWE once his contract expires and that is the reason behind him being buried on SmackDown.

''The worst part of this whole storyline is that Jeff Hardy is really unlikely to pick up any wins, any actual wins. He's been buried on the way out of the door because they cannot convince him to sign a new contract. He just doesn't seem interested. If they can convince him, they would probably start writing storylines that actually work in his favour, but really right now, this doesn't suit anyone.''

