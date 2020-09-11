Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumors that could have a major impact. The blue brand has been giving the fans some great action as of late and we hope that the show continues to deliver.

On this week's edition of SmackDown, fans can expect the fallout from Jey Uso becoming the number one contender for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship, Bray Wyatt's new friend, and the reason why Bayley attacked Sasha Banks.

In today's edition, the article will talk about the backstage details and plans in store for SmackDown and it's Superstars in the coming time. So without further ado, let's jump right in:

#5 Roman Reigns' return cost Big E his push on SmackDown

Big E was pegged to become the next big singles Superstar on SmackDown after Kofi Kingston announced that he would be absent from WWE for some time. Since then Big E has managed to rack up some big wins but still seems to be floundering in the mid-card.

As per Tom Colohue, Big E is still very popular backstage and was set to get a major push. He speculated that Roman Reigns' return could be the reason for Big E's push being dropped for now.

''When it comes to his individual push, I’m not sure whether this was initially the plan here. It was said in interviews that there was a plan and it was explained to him what that plan would be, but going forwards, it’s hard to see that what is happening now is really long-term planning. Now it could be that Roman returning threw a wrench in things as it as done for a few people but when it comes to that big Big E push, I think we’ve all been waiting for it for a long time and for me, this is good enough.''