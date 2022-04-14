Top SmackDown News & Rumors: Former star joins AEW after quitting WWE, 7-time champion makes a big change after exit, Veteran states who could dethrone Roman Reigns

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown News and Rumors that could have a major impact. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting topics revolving around big names like Roman Reigns, Cesaro, and Shotzi.

Roman Reigns is now the Undisputed Universal Champion in WWE after he beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. As per Booker T, Cody Rhodes could be the one to dethrone Reigns at SummerSlam this year. Apart from that, we will also take a look at a former WWE star joining AEW and the reason for top female superstar not being used on SmackDown:

4) Booker T believes Cody Rhodes can be the next Universal Champion

Speaking on his podcast Hall of Fame, WWE legend Booker T stated that he thinks Cody Rhodes can dethrone SmackDown's Roman Reigns as the Unified WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam this year. He also said that Reigns could win back the championship by the time WrestleMania 39 takes place:

"I don't see why Cody can't take the title off Roman in the meantime Roman can easily get it back by the time WrestleMania come back around.''

The Hall of Famer also noted that if WWE plans to have Rock vs Reigns at WrestleMania, they should definitely go that route as it would be 'money.'

3) Reason why Shotzi hasn't been used

Former NXT Superstar Shotzi made a big debut on SmackDown last year, feuding with Sasha Banks. However, she was barely used in 2022, making only one appearance on the Blue brand this year.

As per Ringside News, she hasn't been used because the company did not have any plans for her leading up to WrestleMania. They also highlighted that she is well-liked backstage and has been present for all tapings despite not being used.

2) Former SmackDown Superstar Cesaro makes a big change

Seven-time Tag Team Champion Cesaro left WWE when his contract expired in February 2022. The Swiss Cyborg has now made his exit official by changing his name on his social media handles. He has removed WWE from his username on Instagram, from "wwecesaro" to "claudioscro."

Cesaro used the ring name Claudio Castagnoli before he joined WWE in 2011. He seems to have reverted to that name and will be using it going forwards. The former United States Champion was a major part of SmackDown but did not re-sign as he couldn't get his desired deal in WWE.

1) Pat Buck has joined AEW after leaving WWE

As per PWInsider, former WWE producer Pat Buck has already joined AEW after leaving the company following WrestleMania 38. It was reported that the grueling schedule of producing matches for RAW and SmackDown had taken a toll on Buck. He was responsible for putting together the match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

Before serving as a producer, Buck had also served as a referee and an in-ring competitor for brief periods in WWE. Buck was featured on television multiple times during his stint with the company.

