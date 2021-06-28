Top SmackDown Rumors: Reigns to resume feud with 2-time WWE Champion, Seth Rollins unhappy with legend, Jimmy Uso's betrayal (27th June)

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown rumors that could have a significant impact on the blue brand. SmackDown continued to give fans good in-ring action along with gripping storylines. This week was no different.

Big E qualified for the MITB match by beating his old nemesis Apollo Crews, and Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are set to butt heads one more time next week for a chance to qualify.

Meanwhile, The Rater R Superstar Edge made his stunning return, attacking Roman Reigns and securing his spot for a match against The Tribal Chief at Money in the Bank.

So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some big rumors and stories from SmackDown:

#5 Drew McIntyre to resume his program with Roman Reigns on SmackDown?

After months of dominating Monday Night RAW, it looks like Drew McIntyre has suffered a bit of a bump. After losing to Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell, The Scottish Warrior failed to qualify for the MITB match as he lost to Riddle on RAW.

Given the stipulation of his Hell in a Cell match against Bobby Lashley at the pay-per-view, McIntyre is barred from challenging Lashley for his WWE Championship again. Dave Meltzer of WON has said that this could be a set-up for McIntyre to move to SmackDown in the upcoming draft and feud with Roman Reigns.

''The stipulation was that if McIntyre lost, he could never challenge for the title as long as Lashley is champion. This could easily build to a brand switch, which also gives Roman Reigns a fresh new opponent since he obviously needs one."

The two men clashed at Survivor Series last year and had a heated program leading up to the event. Reigns defeated McIntyre in that battle and it would be interesting to see The Scottish Braveheart come back for vengeance.

