Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumours that could have a major impact on the Blue brand in the months to come. With TLC around the corner, there are some major matches that the company is building towards, including a Universal Championship match involving Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens.

We will talk about what the backstage response to Kevin Owens has been since he became a main event Superstar feuding with The Big Dog on SmackDown. Apart from that, this article will also take a look at Roman Reigns' response to Goldberg's comments on him, and much more.

So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the biggest rumours involving SmackDown.

#5 Plans for SmackDown's Roman Reigns vs The Rock

Tribal Chief

As reported earlier, WWE was initially planning to have The Rock face SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns at next year's WrestleMania. However, that plan may not come to fruition this time.

As per Dave Meltzer of The Observer, The Rock is unlikely to compete at next year's WrestleMania. However, The Rock is willing to make a comeback in 2022 to face Roman Reigns.

"According to those very close to the situation, Johnson has brought up the possibility of doing a match with Reigns in 2022, but that's a long way away, and he'd be 49 by that time. Obviously, this is all up to him; he wants in this year tomorrow, or next month, and he's in. But on the creative side, they've been told he's a no go."

The Rock has a packed schedule and it is difficult for the Brahama Bull to take time out for a big match next year. Reigns has been on a hot streak since returning at SummerSlam and WWE will have to look for a perfect opponent for The Tribal Chief to face at WrestleMania to build towards a match against 8-time WWE Champion The Rock.