Top SmackDown Rumors: Former World Champion wanted Rey Mysterio 'buried'; Vince McMahon unimpressed with talented performer; Backstage conspiracy against major Superstar? (19th February)

#5 Paul Heyman says he was part of a conspiracy against SmackDown's Sami Zayn

SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn was a guest on Talking Smack. Zayn talked about how he has been buried in WWE by the top management. After Zayn left, Paul Heyman said that he doesn't like him. Heyman added that while he was on RAW, he conspired against Zayn every week.

“Sami’s right, there’s a conspiracy against him. I was Executive Director of Monday Night RAW. Sami was on RAW. I conspired against him every week. I don’t like the guy, he’s a pr***.”

It's safe to assume that Paul Heyman was speaking in-character, although he did insinuate that he was not keen on pushing Sami Zayn when he was the creative head of Monday Night RAW.

While Heyman is part of Roman Reigns' entourage on SmackDown, he has no creative powers and is just an on-screen character now.

Sami Zayn will participate in the upcoming Elimination Chamber match along with five other SmackDown Superstars. The winner will get a shot at facing Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the same event.

❌ Defend the Title INSIDE Elimination Chamber

✅ Defend the Title AT Elimination Chamber



How does this new stipulation from @WWERomanReigns and @HeymanHustle affect those challenging for the Title? pic.twitter.com/nrZK8ApwCy — WWE UK (@WWEUK) February 13, 2021

