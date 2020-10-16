SmackDown continues to be the best ongoing wrestling show each week with captivating storylines and exciting prospects. The Blue brand has established its dominance ever since 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns took charge as the top attraction.

Apart from that, the feud between Sasha Banks and Bayley, along with Big E's meteoric rise as a singles star has kept the fans hooked to SmackDown.

In today's edition of top SmackDown backstage rumors, we will discuss how Roman Reigns' current attitude is being treated backstage, the future of Bayley, and the big return of John Cena, among other things. So without further ado, let us take a look at the five biggest rumors and stories for SmackDown:

#5 Braun Strowman reveals backstage reaction to SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns' new attitude

The Big Dog Roman Reigns has become The Tribal Chief of SmackDown ever since becoming the Universal Champion. Former SmackDown Superstar Braun Strowman recently spoke to Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino and talked about how Roman Reigns new attitude has fared with the locker room so far.

Strowman said that he isn't a fan of the new Roman Reigns and said that most of the other Superstars aren't as well. While Strowman did praise SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns, saying that he has a lot of respect for the Universal Champion, he doesn't understand why Reigns has a chip on his shoulder now.

"Saying that and that being said, I don't know where this attitude and smug chip on his shoulder that he's got since he's come back. I don't know if it's because he's got this parasite Paul Heyman in his ear, you know filling his head up full with all this c***, and stuff like this, but you know, at the end of the day, I feel like he is carrying the Universal entitlement, just his attitude, his whole new attitude. I'm not really a fan of it, and I don't think too many of the guys are in the locker room."