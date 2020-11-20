Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumors that could have a major impact. WWE is all set for Survivor Series this weekend which will see Superstars from SmackDown go head to head against RAW Superstars. Apart from the traditional five-on-five Survivor Series matches, we will also see Roman Reigns take on Drew McIntyre among other big matches.

On this edition of the article, we will talk about what the future holds for Roman Reigns and his title reign, why Drew McIntyre became the WWE Champion again, and much more.

So without any further ado, let us dive in and check out the five biggest rumors and stories related to SmackDown:

#5 SmackDown Superstar Cesaro gives details on being released in 2006

After about 2 years of stalking @WWECesaro to be on #chasingglory , he is FINALLY on and it was worth the wait!!! 😄Check it out now on the FREE version of the @WWENetwork ! 👇🏼https://t.co/8NRiyitYdt#REAL #RAW #INSPIRING pic.twitter.com/TkhWdfC4E0 — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) November 16, 2020

Former 7-time Tag Team Champion Cesaro has become an essential part of the SmackDown roster. The Swiss Cyborg has proven time and again that he may be the best pound for pound athlete in WWE today. However, he has never truly received a major push in the company.

Speaking on Chasing Glory, Cesaro revealed that his dealings with WWE have been rocky from the start. The former US Champion was unceremoniously fired by WWE in 2006 even before he could join.

'So literally I got signed. I finished all my indie bookings. At that point, me and Chris Hero were Kings of Wrestling. We had, which was unheard of at the time, but we had three different tag championships from three different promotions, which again, was unheard of at that point. So, we had that. We finished all our business there. When that was done and I was just about done with finishing all my bookings, I got a call that they can't hire me right now, to which I responded 'I am hired, I'm already getting paid'.

SmackDown Superstar Cesaro further added that he was not given a clear answer as to why he was fired by the company.