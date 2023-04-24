Top SmackDown Rumors: Details on former champion joining NJPW after WWE exit, top name to become champion upon return from injury

Welcome to another edition of top SmackDown rumors that could have a significant impact on upcoming shows. We will examine some exciting stories involving superstars like Naomi, Ronda Rousey, and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the future of Drew McIntyre, as he has not been seen on SmackDown since his loss to Gunther at WrestleMania 39. Some reports suggest that he hasn't returned because of contract issues, while others state that he is undergoing health problems.

In today's edition, we will take a look at when The Scottish Warrior might return, among other interesting topics.

#3. Ronda Rousey to become champion upon return

SmackDown superstar Ronda Rousey has been out due to a broken forearm. While she competed at WrestleMania 39 in a fatal four-way tag team match, she wasn't 100% cleared to compete at the show and had minimal involvement in the match to protect her forearm.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has stated that a change in the Women's Tag Team Championship will be put on hold until Rousey returns.

The plan is for Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to capture the tag titles from Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan once the former SmackDown Women's Champion is fully cleared to compete.

#2. NJPW is interested in signing Naomi, but there is an issue

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi might join her former teammate Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné) to join NJPW after her WWE exit. The two had left the company due to a disagreement over their creative plans.

While Banks has become a big name in Japan, winning the IWGP Women's title, Naomi has not been seen anywhere since her exit.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Bushiroad, the parent company of NJPW, was interested in bringing Naomi, aka Trinity Fatu but refrained due to budget issues. They felt that bringing her would cost too much and so did not go ahead with the deal.

#1. Details on when SmackDown superstar Drew McIntyre might return to WWE

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has had health issues that have kept him out of action since WrestleMania. McIntyre was part of a triple threat match at the show featuring himself, Sheamus, and Gunther. McIntyre took the pin in the match and The Ring General retained the Intercontinental Championship.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has revealed that the Scottish superstar is not expected to return for another few weeks. It is not known at this point exactly what issues he is facing.

However, there is major speculation that McIntyre and WWE have still not negotiated a new contract for when his current one expires.

