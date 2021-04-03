Top SmackDown Rumors: Details on Paige's love letter to former WWE Champion, Seth Rollins' heartfelt message for Brock Lesnar, reason for 40-year-old superstar's big push (3rd March)

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown rumors that could have a major impact on the blue brand. With WrestleMania being just a few days away, SmackDown made sure to maintain the hype around The Show of Shows.

Apollo Crews and Big E's feud took an interesting turn. The two men will now face each other in a Nigerian Drum Fight at WrestleMania 37 for Big E's Intercontinental Championship.

In today's edition, we will talk about Crews' recent push in WWE and if a top star was responsible for it. This article will also take a look at why a former champion is unhappy with his position on SmackDown, among other interesting topics.

#5 Daniel Bryan responsible for Cesaro being pushed on SmackDown

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that despite rumors which imply Daniel Bryan is behind the recent pushes of Apollo Crews and Cesaro, the actual situation might be a little different.

While SmackDown star Daniel Bryan has admitted that he put in a word for 40-year-old Cesaro to finally get a big push in WWE, he reportedly had no role to play in Crews being prominently featured on SmackDown.

"Bryan noted that he thinks he’s getting too much credit for some of the creative changed. He said he just said that Cesaro was being underutilized and that was it. Although he did constantly put Cesaro over. He said he had nothing to do with Crews getting his new chance and said Crews was a real talent."

#Wrestlemania Swing is in the air... whatever it takes pic.twitter.com/Q6t7sQVo5R — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) April 3, 2021

Cesaro has received a lot of success in WWE as a tag team specialist. But it wasn't until now that he got the spotlight shining on him as a singles superstar.

Cesaro holds two clean victories over former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. The Swiss Cyborg will now face a big test against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37.

