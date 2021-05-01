Top SmackDown Rumors: Dominik Mysterio's potential onscreen girlfriend, Cesaro's backstage fight, Roman Reigns to face 8-time Champion (1st May)

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown rumors that could have a major impact on the blue brand. This week, SmackDown gave fans a historic episode where Roman Reigns defended his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan. However, it was no ordinary championship match, as Bryan's SmackDown career was also on the line.

In the end, The Tribal Chief picked up the win, resulting in Bryan getting barred from WWE SmackDown. In today's article, we will take a look at what the future may hold for The Leader of the Yes Movement, among other important topics.

So without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at some big rumors and stories related to SmackDown:

#5 Details on SmackDown's Cesaro having a backstage fight with Sin Cara

“Where did Jay go?” And then it hit me, he was behind me.... pic.twitter.com/P8Vpu1aHJD — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) April 24, 2021

Cesaro is known to be an amicable person who has led a mostly non-controversial career in WWE. However, there had been rumors regarding The Swiss Cyborg's backstage fight with former WWE Superstar Sin Cara in 2015, ahead of their match at Elimination Chamber.

Sin Cara, now known as Cinta De Oro, mentioned the incident with Cesaro while speaking to Inside The Ropes. The former NXT Tag Team Champion said the two men had entered into a heated verbal argument ahead of their match, but the matter was eventually resolved.

"The other day, I posted a picture of me and Cesaro because he won his WrestleMania match," De Oro said. "And then Tyson [Kidd] commented on that. He said like, 'Oh, I remember what happened before the match' – because me and Cesaro got in a little argument before the match. So everybody thought we were going to get in this crazy fight or whatever, and then we ended up having an amazing match. It was a great experience for me to be in the first."

Cesaro has been the recipient of a major push on SmackDown lately. WWE has major things in store for The Swiss Superman, as suggested in the next slide.

