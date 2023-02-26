Top SmackDown Rumors: Former WWE Champion likely to lose at WrestleMania in first-time-ever match, SummerSlam plan for Roman Reigns

Welcome to another edition of top SmackDown rumors that could have a significant impact on upcoming shows. We will examine some exciting stories involving superstars like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

With WrestleMania 39 just a month away, the company has all hands on deck to set up a noteworthy card for the show. Bray Wyatt had challenged the winner of Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley on SmackDown before the Elimination Chamber. While Lashley won via DQ, Wyatt did not send out a clear message this week. Instead, he gave out another cryptic video targeting Lesnar and Lashley.

In the following list, we look at some top blue brand rumors heading into WrestleMania.

3) Brock Lesnar unlikely to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania

It was initially speculated that WWE will have two of its biggest names in Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar square off against each other at the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has stated that the plan is for Lesnar to face Omos while Bray Wyatt will face Bobby Lashley.

''Obviously, they’re going with Bray Wyatt against Lashley and they’re going with Brock Lesnar vs Omos.”

Meltzer also stated that the company had some other plans for Brock Lesnar which were changed last week. Fans are not happy with the potential Omos vs Lesnar match and it remains to be seen if Triple H will listen to the fans and change that match or not.

2) Roman Reigns' status for SummerSlam

The WWE Universal Champion will defend his championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Hollywood. While Reigns has reigned supreme over SmackDown for the past two years, he faces his biggest test as RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes is hell-bent on becoming the WWE Champion.

As per Xero News, Reigns will not be taking a sabbatical after WrestleMania 39. He is booked to be a part of Backlash, WWE's Saudi Arabia PLE, and will also be competing at SummerSlam this year. Reigns is, however, not booked to be on the MITB show, which will take place in London. The mere speculation that The Tribal Chief is working his regular schedule until SummerSlam indicates that he might retain at WrestleMania.

1) SmackDown superstar Drew McIntyre to likely lose to GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre confronted GUNTHER on SmackDown last Friday. He has challenged the Intercontinental Champion to a match at WrestleMania. Both men have a hard-hitting style and a match between the two could steal WrestleMania. Wade Keller of PWTorch has speculated that McIntyre might lose to GUNTHER.

''That’s a WrestleMania-worthy match for both of them. I suspect it’ll be a further step in Gunther’s build into a top tier player in WWE at the expense of Drew, but it’s a good spot for Drew who has been a little out of the limelight other than putting on bangers with Sheamus lately.''

Fans are hoping that Sheamus gets added to the match as well. The Celtic Warrior and The Ring General had a heated rivalry last year and put on some banger matches going against each other. The SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre and GUNTHER have never faced each other one-on-one in WWE.

