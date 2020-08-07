Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumors which could have a major impact. In today's edition, we shall discuss the chances of former multi-time WWE Champion leaving WWE.

We will also take a look at the backstage response of Alexa Bliss after being assaulted by The Fiend on SmackDown. With Alex Bliss becoming a fixture in the ongoing feud between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, we will discuss if Bliss truly is the Sister Abigail character.

So without further ado, let us take a look at the top rumors for SmackDown:

#5 Is SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles planning to leave?

There had been a lot of rumors circulating suggesting that SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles is planning to leave WWE and return to IMPACT Wrestling. His friends and former WWE Superstars Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson are currently part of the IMPACT roster and stated that they have been trying to convince Styles to join Impact as well.

There was also a report saying that The Phenomenal One may not be very happy in WWE, which further added fuel to fire to these rumors. However, AJ Styles tried to clear the air on his Twitch stream and talked about his chances of leaving WWE to join IMPACT.

The former WWE Champion and current SmackDown Superstar stated that he isn't sure as of now because he wants to finish his career in WWE but can't rule out the idea of going back to IMPACT.

"I don't know what to think about that; you guys know how I feel about that. Yeah, Gallows and Anderson are trying to get me back [in Impact Wrestling] is what they said. Never say never but I also have said that I would like to finish my career in the WWE. So, we will see."