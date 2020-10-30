Top SmackDown Rumors: Hall of Famer to return and face Roman Reigns? Details on major new faction; Daniel Bryan responsible for tag team split; Big change for Lars Sullivan (30th October)

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumors that could have a major impact. In this article, the biggest rumors and stories surrounding WWE SmackDown will be discussed.

On today's edition, multiple interesting backstage rumors will be addressed such as who was responsible for the breakup of a prominent tag team, big singles push planned for a Superstar, and why WWE possibly ended a gimmick.

With Roman Reigns defeating Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell, major repercussions of the match will also be discussed in this article. So without any further ado, let us jump right in and take a look at the five biggest rumors for SmackDown.

#5 Edge to return and face SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns?

HOF187 - Who Should Roman Face at WrestleMania + Boxing Preview https://t.co/L4fHYuBCnb — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) October 29, 2020

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke about the possible challengers for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37 on his podcast. Interestingly, the legend stated that there may be a chance that Hall of Famer Edge might return and face SmackDown's Tribal Chief at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Booker T said that Edge facing Roman Reigns would be something that the fans will buy into.

My thing is this, for him to step in there with Roman, it would be a moment. It will be a moment because the two eras collide and people always love to see 'old lion vs young lion', you know what I mean? That's just the story that always... it tells itself. Will that be a moment for the fans from that era who loved Edge - Rated R Superstar - taking on Roman Reigns, yeah it will be something, it will be something to see.

Though Edge vs. Roman Reigns would surely make for a great match, there is a higher chance that Edge will resume his rivalry with the current WWE Champion Randy Orton upon his return.