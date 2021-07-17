Top SmackDown Rumors: Major MITB spoiler, superstar could turn on Reigns to join The Rock, Jericho says current WWE star will never be world champion (17th July)

Welcome to another edition of the Top SmackDown Rumors that could have a major impact on the blue brand. After a year without a live crowd, the blue brand finally returned to a show with a live crowd in attendance this week.

WWE made sure the episode was memorable as Edge and Roman Reigns were both in action this week. Apart from that, former NXT Champion Finn Balor finally made his return to the main roster after carrying NXT for months.

In today's edition, we will take a look at some major plans that WWE has in store for top SmackDown superstars such as Roman Reigns, Edge and more. So without further ado, let's dive in to check out the big stories and rumors related to SmackDown:

#5. Possible spoiler regarding SmackDown's Edge vs Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Edge at the upcoming MITB show. While Edge is no doubt one of the strongest contenders to win the Universal Championship, it looks like The Tribal Chief is set to retain.

Dave Meltzer of WON pointed out that WWE is already advertising Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion for dates after his and Edge's upcoming match. This makes it clear that Edge will likely lose at the show:

“7/24 in Pittsburgh is listing Reigns vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio in a handicap match with the title at stake which means Reigns has to win and putting the title up in a handicap match is stupid to begin with, as it just makes the babyfaces look like they are losers to start out with.”

Rumors suggest that a feud between Edge and SmackDown Superstar Seth Rollins is locked for SummerSlam. Edge's appearance on WWE's The Bump mocking Seth Rollins further goes to prove that a match between the two is likely.

