Top SmackDown Rumors: Major superstar surprisingly released despite plans for big return, former WWE Champion to defeat Gunther for the IC title at WrestleMania

The wrestling world is reeling from the shock of Mandy Rose being released by WWE just a day after losing the NXT Women's Championship following her record 400+ days reign.

The company allegedly wasn't happy with the type of NSFW content she posted on her FanTime page and chose to release her. She was supposed to make her main roster return soon.

#3. Mandy Rose was slated for a SmackDown return ahead of her release

Xero News @NewsXero Toxic Attraction & Mandy Rose are slated for the SmackDown brand upon their main roster arrivals.



However, WWE are discussing with Mandy Rose multiple options, as they do not want her continuing with her Onlyfans. Toxic Attraction & Mandy Rose are slated for the SmackDown brand upon their main roster arrivals.However, WWE are discussing with Mandy Rose multiple options, as they do not want her continuing with her Onlyfans.

Xero News had reported that Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction were set to become part of the SmackDown roster after Rose lost the NXT Women's Championship.

However, these plans were nixed because WWE and Rose decided to part ways instead. Some reports say Rose chose to continue her FanTime page and leave the Stamford-based promotion.

However, there are conflicting reports saying that The Golden Goddess was caught off guard and did not expect to be let go by the company.

Rose made a major name in NXT, and her return to SmackDown would have helped bolster the women's division. Unfortunately, her spectacular run in NXT seems to have gone to waste now.

#2. Sasha Banks wanted to be paid as much as Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

Another loss to the WWE Women's division came when Sasha Banks refused to sign a new contract with the company as the two parties did not agree on pay.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Banks wanted to be paid a lot more than she currently was. She expected to be paid as much as Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

''She was said to be seeking a number along the levels of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair and those internally have said she wasn’t offered numbers close to that. They said that she’s not seen internally as somebody who would be on top for the next five years."

With WWE not agreeing to her terms, the former SmackDown Women's Champion will be free to join another promotion in 2023. Reports have stated that she has signed a lucrative deal with Bushiroad, the parent company of NJPW, and Stardom in Japan.

#1. Brock Lesnar could defeat Gunther for the IC Championship

Rumors are shaking out suggesting that WWE is planning a match between Brock Lesnar and SmackDown Superstar GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39. WrestlingNews.co first reported that such plans are being made by the company.

Now, Xero News has stated that there are plans to not only have them face each other but to have The Beast Incarnate win his first Intercontinental Championship by beating The Ring General.

''There has been atleast some small talk of having Brock Lesnar win the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther at WrestleMania.''

Despite his legendary career, Lesnar has never won the prestigious IC Championship. Though it can be said that The Beast is past the point where he needs a mid-card title, one way to look at it would be that it will be something completely new.

