Top SmackDown Rumors: More backstage details on incident that led to Daniel Bryan's release; Idea for Bray Wyatt to get former Champion as partner; Major trade (19th May)

Details on backstage heat between former WWE Champion and top veteran.

These SmackDown backstage rumors that could have a major impact!

Bryan/Wyatt

SmackDown has continued to give the fans consistent entertainment even during these tough times. On this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, we are set to see the fallout of Backlash.

In this article, we will take a look at the reason behind major trade that took place and a possibly a SmackDown Superstar moving to RAW. We will also give details about backstage heat between former 2-time WWE Champion and veteran.

In 2010, one of the biggest and most iconic factions ever made their way to WWE. The faction in question is Nexus, led by NXT season 1 winner Wade Barrett. The young rookies went on to absolutely decimate the WWE arena including beating up anyone in their sight. While the segment made a major mark, Daniel Bryan had to suffer the consequence of his actions.

#5 Backstage details on events that led to SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan being fired in 2010

Daniel Bryan in his vigour had gone on to choke ring announcer Justin Roberts using his neck tie. While, the former WWE Champion obviously did not mean any harm, the higher-ups in WWE felt that the American Dragon had crossed his limits.

Arn Anderson on his podcast said that the guy in the big chair probably went 'ape-sh**' after seeing this because Bryan had clearly flouted rules.

Because it was clear that not even grabbing a guy with one hand by the throat was allowed. But it was too late in his mind

He further went on to reveal the backstage drama that unfolded after Daniel Bryan had returned to the backstage area.

I was backstage and from a distance, I was eyeballing this thing and I could see this was a big deal. The blank look on Daniel Bryan's face told me he had no idea he had done anything wrong. He had certainly not done anything wrong on purpose. He was just sitting there with his eyes bugged out of his head going, 'What did I do, what did I do?' He wasn't saying that but if a VH1 bubble popped up in his head, that's what it would say. 'What did I do wrong, I just did what I was told!'

Daniel Bryan was soon fired by the company in order to make an example. However, It wasn't long after that Daniel Bryan returned to WWE but was kept away from Nexus.

