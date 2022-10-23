Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumors that could significantly impact the blue brand. In today's edition, we will discuss some of the most exciting stories about top names like Sheamus, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn.

Zayn has become a crucial member of Roman Reigns' Bloodline. However, he has also become one of the most popular superstars on SmackDown. A free lawyer for Roman Reigns and his brothers, there is a big chance that the faction will eventually turn on The Honorary Uce. Let's look at the possibility of a match between The Tribal Chief and Zayn.

3) Sami Zayn to potentially face Roman Reigns in 2023

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that one of the names Roman Reigns will likely feud with in 2023 is Sami Zayn. Though Reigns and Zayn seem thick as thieves these days, it is practically inevitable that The Tribal Chief and his group will eventually turn on Zayn.

''They do have Zayn for down the line who is very popular but at the end of the day nobody is going to think he can beat Reigns either,'' said Meltzer.

Sami Zayn is currently involved in a storyline with fellow Bloodline member Jey Uso as the two men struggle to get on the same page. On the other hand, Reigns is set to face Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5, 2022.

2) Sheamus to be written off SmackDown?

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown BREAKING: Due to the attack earlier tonight by #TheBloodline @WWESheamus has a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation. BREAKING: Due to the attack earlier tonight by #TheBloodline, @WWESheamus has a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation. #SmackDown

The Celtic Warrior Sheamus has seen an upsurge in popularity since his brutal match against Gunther at Clash at the Castle. The Bloodline brutally beat down the former WWE Champion on this week's SmackDown. It has been officially announced that he has suffered a broken arm as a result.

WrestlingNews.co stated that the attack was likely a way to write him off TV. They said such angles usually play out when a superstar has to be given time off due to an injury or personal reasons. There is a chance that WWE is preparing The Celtic Warrior to be a challenger for Reigns when he does return to the blue brand.

1) Potential reason why Elektra Lopez was dropped from Legado Del Fantasma

SmackDown recently received three new superstars, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde, together known as Legado Del Fantasma. The trio was heavily featured on NXT along with Elektra Lopez. However, Lopez was replaced by Zelina Vega when the faction made its main roster debut.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the possible reason that WWE removed Lopez from the group was that they wanted Zelina Vega to feud with B-Fab from The Hit Row as part of the faction war. The original plans had Lopez debut with the rest of the group, but a late call was taken to add Vega instead.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : Who is better? Elektra Lopez Zelina Vega 0 votes