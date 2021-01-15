Top SmackDown Rumors: RAW Superstar to feud with Roman Reigns? Former World Champion insults Goldberg on being compared to him; Adam Pearce's future (15th January)

Major backstage real-life heat between a top SmackDown Superstar and RAW Superstar has finally ended, a big WWE feud that could happen for Roman Reigns, and what the future may hold for Adam Pearce — these are some of the topics that will be covered in today's edition of the top SmackDown rumors that could have a major impact.

There had been multiple reports as of late that two of the top WWE Superstars do not get along with each other and had even said that they will not be working together. However, recent reports have revealed that the two men have buried their hatchet backstage.

This article will take an in-depth look into the issue and also talk about other big rumors related to WWE SmackDown:

#5 The Miz teases feud with SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns

The Miz might be the only Superstar in history to be holding the MITB contract despite having already cashed it in once. In spite of The Miz facing Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles at TLC by cashing-in, he was given the briefcase back by Adam Pierce as the one who cashed it in wasn't Miz but his ally John Morrison.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, The Miz talked about entering the Royal Rumble and who he is going to target after winning. Despite being a RAW Superstar, The Miz claimed that he could be going after WWE SmackDown's Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

''Now that I'm Mr. Money in the Bank though, I can win the Royal Rumble and have the Money in the Bank contract. Cash in anytime, anywhere, on any WWE Champion. So I can go after Roman Reigns, I can go after Drew McIntyre. But then I get to main-event if I win the Royal Rumble and Royal Rumble is the one thing I have not done, I have not won the Royal Rumble.''

The Miz will create history yet again if he can manage to win the 2021 Royal Rumble by becoming the only man to ever hold a Money In The Bank briefcase as well as a Royal Rumble contract at the same time — both guaranteeing him a shot at either World Champion.