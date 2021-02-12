Top SmackDown Rumors: Superstar fired because of COVID-19 related issues; Botched elimination at Royal Rumble; Shinsuke Nakamura's future; Murphy's absence (12th February)

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown Rumors that could have a major impact. In today's edition, this article will take a look at the recent release of a Superstar because of COVID-19 related issues. We will also delve into why Murphy has been absent from SmackDown over the past few weeks.

Apart from that, we will take a look at what the future holds for former United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE. While the 2021 Royal Rumble event received high praise, a new report has pointed to a major botch that took place in one of the Rumble matches this year.

So without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at the biggest rumors related to WWE SmackDown:

#5 Reason for SmackDown Superstar Steve Cutler being released

A former member of King Corbin's entourage, Steve Cutler, was released from WWE last week. As per Fightful Select, Cutler had contracted COVID-19 which led to some heat from Vince McMahon. Dave Meltzer of WON also stated that McMahon was 'livid' when he found out that Steve Cutler had tested positive and was a health risk to all the other Superstars.

Steve Cutler's release was deemed a 'disciplinary' action against the Superstar. It was also noted that Steve Cutler had hosted a New Year's Party which could be the source of him catching the virus. Vince McMahon had promised all Superstars, especially Roman Reigns, a safe space to work and was not happy when Steve Cutler jeopardized the situation.

Here is what former SmackDown Superstar Steve Cutler stated after his release:

It is possible that once Cutler's 90-day non-compete clause ends, he may join his wife Deonna Purrazzo in IMPACT Wrestling.