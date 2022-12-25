Top SmackDown Rumors: Triple H willing to release major name because of disagreement, Former world champion not returning because of injury

Welcome to another edition of top SmackDown rumors that could have a significant impact on upcoming shows. We will examine some exciting stories revolving around superstars like Triple H, Kevin Owens, and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior was expected to return to action on SmackDown following a ruptured eardrum he suffered at Survivor Series WarGames. Unfortunately, he will not return as he has allegedly not been cleared to compete. Apart from that, we will also talk about the change in plans for John Cena because of Kevin Owens. So without any further ado, let us check out the biggest SmackDown rumors:

#3. Drew McIntyre allegedly not cleared to return

PWInsider has reported that former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will not return for the Madison Square Garden show on December 26 due to an ear injury. He was initially supposed to be back for the post-Christmas shows. However, the company is being extra cautious with him and doesn't want him to return until he is completely fit.

“WWE sources have confirmed that the reason a change was made to their Madison Square Garden main event on Monday 12/26 for the annual post-Christmas event is that Drew McIntyre will not be cleared to return to the ring by the time the show takes place.”

McIntyre was set to face The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship along with Sheamus on the December 9 edition of SmackDown. However, he was replaced by Butch in the match as he was 'disqualified' to compete on medical grounds. He was expected to return on December 26, which will likely not happen now.

#2. Possible change in plans for John Cena and Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, John Cena returned via satellite and accepted Roman Reigns' challenge for a tag team match. The Tribal Chief had challenged Kevin Owens to find a partner and face him and Sami Zayn on the last SmackDown of the year.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently reported that plans for Cena's segment were changed at the last minute.

"The segment with Cena was changed because Owens was supposed to be on the show but there were travel issues so he didn’t get to Chicago. Owens was originally scheduled to come out during the final promo on the show and introduce the Cena video," suggested Meltzer.

John Cena has not competed in 2022 so far. His tag team match with Kevin Owens will help him keep his streak alive. He has wrestled in at least one bout every year since 2002 for WWE.

#1. Triple H was reportedly willing to fire D-Von Dudley

WWE producer D-Von Dudley was on the verge of being fired by Triple H because he wanted to be part of a Battleground Championship Wrestling event. He was initially set to be in the corner of his old tag team partner Bully Ray when he faced Matt Cardona.

While he had earlier been permitted to go ahead, Bruce Prichard seemingly nixed the plan, and Triple H did not approve either. Dudley was adamant about going ahead with the show, as he had given his word.

"Hughes [D-Von] has said he was going to do it because he gave his word on it and Levesque [Triple H] didn't give approval and he was basically told if he did it, he'd be fired, so he didn't do it," reported Meltzer.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that D-Von had run his plans through John Cone. He had seemingly approved the legend's request, believing that his contract with WWE allowed him to do such a thing as he wasn't an on-screen performer anymore.

Poll : Will John Cena win his only match in 2022? Yes No 0 votes