SmackDown continues to be the hottest weekly program on WWE thanks to the return of Roman Reigns, the fierce feud between Bayley and Sasha Banks and the intriguing angle between Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt.

We will see the fallout from Bayley's brutal attack on Banks last week and hopefully get some answers in regards to Alexa Bliss' peculiar new behavior. We will also get to see if Otis will retain the MITB contract or will have to relinquish it.

On today's edition of top SmackDown Backstage Rumors, we shall take a look at some of the biggest rumors and rumor killers affecting the blue brand.

#5 SmackDown Superstar John Morrison confirms rumors about his reason for leaving WWE in 2011

John Morrison returned to WWE last year after being away for nearly 8 years. He has already won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships along with The Miz since returning.

When Morrison had left WWE in 2011 it was believed that he wanted to pursue a career in Hollywood. Morrison corroborated these rumors while talking to Chris Van Vliet by stating that he wanted to make a film after leaving WWE.

''When I first left WWE, I thought I was going to be back in a year or two. I left because I wanted to make a movie. Not just be in a movie, but I’m a film major. I went to UC Davis. That’s what I studied in school so I wanted to do the whole process. I wanted to write it, produce it, star in it and when I left I thought that was going to take a year or two. Nope.''

While SmackDown Superstar John Morrison did not quite make it big in the film industry, he did manage to make a name for himself as a pro wrestler in Mexico and in other promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling where he held the World title.