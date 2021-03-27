Top SmackDown Rumors: Vince McMahon's problem with Edge, superstar with uncertain WWE future spotted backstage, truth about major Brock Lesnar myth (27th March)

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown rumors that could have a major impact on the blue brand. With WrestleMania inching closer, SmackDown delivered a stellar episode this week, setting up some major matches for the big event.

A match between Cesaro and Seth Rollins has been made official. Another big match confirmed was Apollo Crews taking on the Intercontinental Champion Big E. However, the biggest takeaway from SmackDown was Daniel Bryan being officially added to Roman Reigns vs. Edge to make it a triple threat showdown at WrestleMania 37.

In this article, we will take a look at why WWE changed their mind and made the WrestleMania 37 main event a triple threat match. So without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at some of the big stories related to SmackDown:

#5 Vince McMahon unhappy with SmackDown Superstar Edge?

Edge won the 2021 Royal Rumble match and chose SmackDown's Universal Champion Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania opponent. However, the leader of the Yes Movement, Daniel Bryan, has managed to wedge his way into the match.

Bryan had a tremendous match with Reigns at Fastlane. However, Bryan lost when Edge interfered and cost him the match. Bryan has now been added to the main event of WrestleMania 37.

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while Edge looking older every week has not been a big concern, his actual age has been a problem. However, that wasn't the sole reason Vince McMahon altered his WrestleMania match.

"One person close to the situation said that the age issue, not as much the number as the look of age ("he was looking older each week") with Edge, was a concerning point. But really, it was said it was just McMahon wanting to shake up the plans."

Edge is so desperate to get the singles match he earned he’s willing to walk in and try to cut a deal with Roman.



This storyline is great. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/LkxXhDbIpG — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) March 27, 2021

In another major advancement, the Rated-R Superstar turned heel this week on SmackDown. The former WWE Champion snapped and brutally assaulted Daniel Bryan along with some WWE officials who tried to intervene.

