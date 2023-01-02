Top SmackDown Rumors: WWE may not bring back Megastar because of his uncooperative behaviour, Backstage details on who was behind Uncle Howdy

Welcome to another edition of top SmackDown rumors that could have a significant impact on upcoming shows. We will examine some exciting stories involving superstars like John Cena, Tyson Fury, and former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt.

On SmackDown this week, Bray Wyatt's alter ego Uncle Howdy made his physical presence felt as he attacked Wyatt with a Sister Abagail. This has led to much speculation about who could be behind the mask. Some believe it is Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas, while some think it is former ROH Superstar Vincent. Let's take a look at who was potentially behind the Uncle Howdy angle on SmackDown:

3. Brian James' involvement in the Uncle Howdy angle on SmackDown

Former tag team champion and current Senior Vice President of Live Events, was listed as the producer for the Bray Wyatt/LA Knight/Uncle Howdy segment on SmackDown last week. James, also known as Road Dogg, is a close friend of Triple H and was part of the NXT Creative team.

''As revealed by Fightful Select, Brian James (WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events) was listed as the producer of Bray Wyatt's in-ring promo.''

The angle received significant praise from fans as the intrigue keeps rising to see where the Uncle Howdy angle would eventually lead. Everyone was led to believe that Howdy and Wyatt were in cahoots till now. However, Howdy's attack on Wyatt has added a new dimension to the storyline.

2. Tyson Fury might not return to WWE because of his reluctance to put anyone over

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported that 2-time boxing world champion Tyson Fury will likely not be brought back for Royal Rumble or WrestleMania. While there is some truth to rumors that he will be denied a US visa because of his connections with the Irish Mob, another reason is his reluctance to put anyone over.

''It was noted that Fury was not willing to put people over or even look vulnerable, and if he were to be in the Rumble as a surprise, what would he do and how does it even make sense for him to do a quick Rumble cameo given the amount of money it would cost to use him,'' said Meltzer.

The Gypsy King was last seen at Clash at the Castle, which took place in Wales. He knocked out Austin Theory when he tried to cash in the MITB contract during the Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre match. His last match in WWE was in 2019 when he faced Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel.

1. John Cena could face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39

The Greatest Of All Time, John Cena, finally returned to in-ring action on SmackDown last week in what was his first and only match of 2022. He teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final SmackDown of the year. Reports stated that Cena will be unavailable from February to March but will be part of WrestleMania 39. WrestlingNews.co says that he will face Logan Paul.

''John Cena vs. Logan Paul is one of the matches planned for WrestleMania. Last month, Logan said he wanted that match,'' noted WrestlingNews.

Logan Paul essentially challenged John Cena on his podcast a few weeks back. The 27-year-old has impressed fans with his natural talent, and his last match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel was appreciated by fans and critics alike. A match between the two social media giants in Logan Paul and John Cena would be a major draw.

