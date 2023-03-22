Top stable to replace The Bloodline, former main roster star to return to SmackDown - 5 NXT Superstars who could step up in Roman Reigns' absence

New Roman Reigns reports have many WWE fans talking. According to WrestleVotes, The Tribal Chief could be taking a significant break following WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. This absence could last for a month or even until SummerSlam.

While there's no guarantee that the break will actually take place, the rumored absence does have fans talking. Regardless of what the WWE Universe may think about Roman Reigns, his potential absence leaves a giant hole for the promotion to fill.

There's a wealth of talented stars on both RAW & SmackDown who could step up and try to take The Head Of The Table's spot in World Wrestling Entertainment, many of whom would do a fine job. Still, an interesting scenario could see a talented superstar from NXT arise instead.

NXT is the breeding ground for the stars of tomorrow. If the goal is to make huge superstars on the developmental brand, plugging one into Roman Reigns' role immediately after WrestleMania could be an exciting way to do just that. Who could try to fill Roman's shoes?

Below are five NXT Superstars who could step up in Roman Reigns' absence.

#5. Carmelo Hayes is a star

Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes is Him. He first joined WWE in 2021 after spending several years on the indie wrestling scene. Since joining the promotion, he's held three titles. This includes the NXT North American Championship on two occasions.

The unbelievably talented star is set to challenge Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. This comes after spending the past year or so as one of the faces of the brand.

While Hayes could leave Stand & Deliver as the NXT Champion, it's plausible that he'll lose the bout with Bron and instead move to the main roster. Carmelo lacks Roman's size, but he has star power and charisma that could fill the void of The Tribal Chief.

#4. Dabba-Kato is a powerhouse like Roman Reigns

Dabba-Kato is perhaps best known to WWE fans as Commander Azeez. He's spent quite a bit of time in World Wrestling Entertainment, both in developmental, on RAW Underground as a bodyguard, and on SmackDown.

The powerful Dabba-Kato recently returned to World Wrestling Entertainment television on NXT. He viciously attacked his former ally Apollo Crews and even defeated him on television.

Given his familiarity with the main roster, Dabba-Kato may join RAW or SmackDown following WrestleMania if Roman Reigns does take a break. The intimidating star's presence could change the landscape of WWE. Who would want to mess with him?

#3. The Schism could replace The Bloodline as the top heel faction in the company

The Schism on NXT

Joe Gacy is one of the most off-putting and bizarre superstars on WWE NXT. He's been wrestling for 17 years, first breaking into the business back in 2006. Gacy joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2020.

Gacy is the leader of The Schism on NXT. He's joined by Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid, and Ava Raine. As a foursome, the group terrorizes the developmental brand, often making enemies out of the most beloved figures on the show.

Creepy Gacy could be the perfect superstar to fill Roman Reigns' shoes. While he might not be able to match Roman's success on his own, he could bring The Schism with him. This could fill the void of not only Reigns but also The Bloodline as a dominant heel faction.

#2. Grayson Waller is extremely hatable

Grayson Waller is one of the brashest and most arrogant wrestlers in WWE history, and that covers a lot of ground. He has a punchable face and an aggravating personality, which has helped him stand out on NXT.

Waller is yet to hold a title in WWE, but he has become a key player on NXT. He has headlined events, including one against Bron Breakker, and will be battling Johnny Gargano at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend.

The Australian's ability to be despised by everybody he comes in contact with is exactly why he could step up if Roman Reigns does take a break. Grayson can talk on the mic and make an audience hate him and thus could potentially be a top heel on RAW or SmackDown.

#1. Bron Breakker is the future of WWE

Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker has a very bright future ahead of him. The two-time NXT Champion is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner. Bron is athletic and strong with a ton of natural intensity.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew is the reigning NXT Champion. He's in his second reign with the title, although many believe his time holding the belt may be coming to an end. Bron is set to go one-on-one with Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Many believe that Breakker could be a top dog in World Wrestling Entertainment. If so, he'd be perfect to replace The Big Dog temporarily. An eventual big-time match between Bron Breakker and Roman Reigns could be a big deal, and Bron stepping up in Roman Reigns' potential absence could be the beginning.

