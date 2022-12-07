Top star to be fired for striking an official, upcoming match changed - 5 ways WWE could punish Bobby Lashley following his attack on RAW

Bobby Lashley is in trouble following WWE RAW. The show featured several big matches and moments, but one of the standout incidents of the night saw Bobby brawling with Seth Rollins after a heated verbal altercation in the ring.

While the two stars battling wouldn't necessarily be controversial in and of itself, an inadvertent Spear to WWE official Petey Williams left many in shock. Adam Pearce confronted Bobby Lashley about the Spear backstage, acknowledging that it was seemingly an accident but still warning The All Mighty about his behavior.

Of course, Adam Pearce did say he likely won't punish The All Mighty for this particular attack, but if Lashley ends up crossing the line again, the consequences could be dire.

Plus, Pearce isn't ultimately at the top of the management food chain. A decision could still be handed down that punishes Bobby. What possible punishments could the former WWE Champion receive for assaulting an official? Could The All Mighty end up losing his job?

Below are five ways WWE could punish Bobby Lashley following his attack on RAW.

#5. The All Mighty could be fined

Adam Pearce is one of WWE's top on-screen officials

Attacking an official is serious business that deserves consequences of some kind. Still, there are mitigating circumstances that make serving out a punishment murkier and less obvious than usual for WWE's decision makers.

First and foremost, Bobby Lashley didn't intend to strike Petey Williams with his vicious Spear. He was aiming to hit Seth Rollins with the maneuver and accidentally hit the official instead. Secondly, pro wrestling isn't a standard business. Violence in the workplace is frowned upon in almost every other profession, but it's a major part of World Wrestling Entertainment.

A simple punishment that sends a message could be the best approach. Adam Pearce or other officials could levy a fine against Bobby Lashley. This won't interfere with plans while still letting both Bobby and the rest of the roster know that their behavior won't be tolerated.

#4. Bobby Lashley could be taken out of his number one contender's match for the WWE United States Championship

Hitting somebody in the wallet is a serious punishment, but it's also important to remember that many WWE superstars are quite wealthy. They have a lot of money and make a lot week in and week out. Unless the fine is extremely high, Lashley may barely even notice losing the money.

A more serious punishment is to prevent opportunity. Bobby Lashley is set to battle Seth Rollins on the next episode of Monday Night RAW with the stipulation being that the winner will be next to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

If Adam Pearce, Triple H, or another WWE official took away Bobby's opportunity to become the number one contender, Lashley is quite likely to learn his lesson in a hurry. Money is important, but for somebody like The All Mighty, success and accolades means more.

#3. He could be suspended for his behavior

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw The All Mighty @fightbobby set out to destroy @WWERollins with a spear, but The Visionary had other plans in mind! The All Mighty @fightbobby set out to destroy @WWERollins with a spear, but The Visionary had other plans in mind!#WWERaw https://t.co/80tQ6xvBsh

Bobby Lashley's brawl with Seth Rollins on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW wasn't out of the blue, but it wasn't supposed to happen. Seth had an arranged time in the ring to talk and The All Mighty decided to interrupt The Architect without consent from Adam Pearce.

This isn't the first time Bobby has acted out as of late. He has been attacking superstars including Brock Lesnar, Mustafa Ali, and Austin Theory. Frankly, his actions are becoming a pattern.

WWE officials may see the pattern and aim to nip it in the bud. It's not just an issue that the former world champion hit an official, but he's been more violent and reckless than ever. A suspension could send a message to Bobby and also potentially allow him to cool down. A gentler Lashley could return after a month or two with renewed energy but less hostility.

#2. Lashley could be moved to Friday Night SmackDown to keep him away from those he's attacked

Friday Night SmackDown

As noted, a pattern seems to be forming with Bobby Lashley. He attacked Brock Lesnar viciously. He's done the same to Seth, Austin, and Mustafa over the past month or so. At the center of all of his issues is the United States Championship.

Lesnar cost Lashley the belt while the other three stars all want to claim the title for themselves. The All Mighty clearly has an attachment to the title, but it may actually be a borderline obsession. WWE may need to remove Lashley from the United States Championship picture and those involved with the belt.

WWE could move Bobby to Friday Night SmackDown. While there is still gold for Lashley to chase on the brand, he'll no longer be around the wrestlers he viciously assaulted. Petey Williams could also potentially be kept away from the blue brand just to avoid any possible confrontation from the former world champion.

#1. He could be fired due to his attack on RAW

Bobby Lashley and Adam Pearce

While there is a range of possible punishments that could be handed out to Bobby Lashley following his behavior on RAW or if his actions persist, there is one particular option that is more extreme than the rest. Bobby could be fired from World Wrestling Entertainment.

This is a worst-case scenario and a decision that would have to be carefully considered. A star like Bobby is difficult to obtain, especially with his athleticism, speed, ability, and popularity. Firing him hurts your own product and could potentially benefit rival promotions.

Still, if Lashley continues to savagely attack other wrestlers and staff, Adam Pearce may have no choice but to let the former WWE Champion go. Fans likely don't want to see this option, but it would make for an interesting storyline if he was fired and kept on attacking random stars anyway.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes