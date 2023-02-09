Top star to get new manager, shifting back to past character - 5 directions for Baron Corbin heading into WWE WrestleMania

Baron Corbin's career was supposed to be on the upswing following his move to WWE RAW in 2022. Not only did his first name return, but he had snazzy new gear and a former world champion as a manager. Unfortunately, things haven't gone exactly the way he likely hoped.

While he was initially picking up wins with John Bradshaw Layfield by his side, Corbin has been regularly losing as of late, including to both Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis in recent weeks. As frustrating as those losses are, things became much worse later on during the most recent episode of RAW.

JBL was fed up with Corbin's losses. He cut a scathing promo on the former United States Champion and officially ended their association together. Fans were shocked by the move, although some believed that the pairing never truly worked.

Regardless of what worked and what did not work, Baron Corbin is seemingly back to square one. He's lost all of his momentum right before WWE WrestleMania. Given the circumstances he's found himself in, what might be next for The Modern Day Wrestling God?

Below are five directions for Baron Corbin heading into WWE WrestleMania.

#5. He could prove his worth and reunite with JBL

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw @BaronCorbinWWE attempts to get into the exclusive poker club, but he’s met with a few obstacles in the form of The Godfather and Ron Simmons. .@BaronCorbinWWE attempts to get into the exclusive poker club, but he’s met with a few obstacles in the form of The Godfather and Ron Simmons. #WWERaw https://t.co/YYVNmji5jq

Baron Corbin was not happy with JBL's decision on WWE RAW. John Bradshaw Layfield tore into the former United States Champion in no uncertain terms, seemingly ending what had appeared to be a very friendly relationship in the months prior.

The rich Baron even noted that he could change and be better, something people often say during a break-up. Some prove this and go on to get better while others do not. There's a chance that Corbin will actually follow through on his promise.

If Corbin can step up his game, JBL may change his mind and agree to reunite with The Modern Day Wrestling God. Of course, changing the course of his career without the former WWE Champion by his side may prove to be easier said than done.

#4. Baron Corbin could seek out a new manager in WWE

Robert Stone

For another relationship analogy, while some break-ups lead to eventual reconciliation, other times the dumped party attempts to move on and find somebody else, whether they're ready for it or not. Baron Corbin could do exactly that.

The WWE RAW star could begin seeking out a new manager to guide his wrestling career. While World Wrestling Entertainment isn't overloaded with managers and agents, there are a handful he could pick. Paul Heyman is the most popular, but an easier manager to obtain may be NXT's Robert Stone.

Stone has been managing Von Wagner on NXT, but the two had a bit of an argument recently. While it doesn't necessarily spell the end of the pairing, it could present an opportunity for Robert to join the main roster and lead Corbin moving forward. Even if Stone and Wagner are on good terms, the two could join Baron on RAW together.

#3. He could become a bum again

Baron Corbin has had an up-and-down career. He's had some serious highs. He's managed to defeat Roman Reigns, win the King of the Ring, capture the United States Championship, and even win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Still, some lows have come too. At one point, Corbin suffered a brutal losing streak, lost all of his money, and went on to become a laughing stock. Fans, and specifically Pat McAfee, relished his misery. They began referring to him as "Bum A** Corbin".

Corbin's depression from losing JBL and his WWE losing streak could lead to the past haunting him. Baron could continue his streak of bad luck and go on to become a bum once again. After how he reacted once he became rich, will anybody show sympathy this time?

#2. Baron Corbin could turn into a babyface

Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin has essentially been a villain from the very beginning of his WWE career. While fans enjoyed his squash matches on NXT, he quickly transitioned into being a heel and that never really stopped.

In fact, many believe that Corbin is one of the most vile and annoying personalities in World Wrestling Entertainment and has been for over half a decade. Even in interviews and social media posts, Baron just doesn't come across as particularly likable.

Still, a character change may come, but a change in his values and presentation may mean just as much. The former champion could turn babyface for the first time on WWE's main roster. This could open him up to brand new stories and never-before-seen rivalries.

#1. He could channel his Lone Wolf persona again

The former United States Champion has gone under numerous names and gimmicks throughout his career in WWE. He started off as The Lone Wolf Baron Corbin and that eventually evolved into various other acts.

While Baron has found success as "Constable Corbin", "King Corbin", "Happy Corbin", and even the aforementioned "Bum A** Corbin", fans seemingly enjoy his time as The Lone Wolf more than any other. Could that persona make a return?

Other past gimmicks and names have returned ever since Triple H took control of the company. Nikki Cross became The Twisted Sister again. Piper Niven dropped the more eccentric name & gimmick. Even LA Knight stopped being a model. There's reason to believe Baron Corbin could go back to what worked in the past on the road to WWE WrestleMania.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes