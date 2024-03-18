Top star needs to convince Adam Pearce to let him replace 17-time champion on WWE RAW so he can appear at WrestleMania

Tonight's WWE RAW will continue the exciting build for Wrestlemania XL, and Adam Pearce could make some changes to one of the matches. With the slots for the major event becoming more limited, some tag teams will be thinking outside the box to secure an opportunity to compete at 'Mania.

The March 18, 2024, episode of WWE RAW will see some qualifying matches for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Ladder bout at WrestleMania XL. Alpha Academy, consisting of Otis and Akira Tozawa, is one of the tandems that will compete on the show. However, Chad Gable could ensure his spot at The Grandest Stage of Them All won't be lost.

Chad Gable competed in a grueling Gauntlet Match last week on Monday Night RAW, but he was unfortunately eliminated by Sami Zayn, who eventually won. Due to this, the latter booked a spot at WrestleMania, but Gable couldn't. However, that might change tonight.

Before Alpha Academy competes against The New Day on RAW, Gable could talk to Pearce and say he should replace the former 24/7 Champion in the match. At first, Pearce may deny his request for fairness but eventually give in. Gable may also meet some initial unwillingness from his partners but eventually proceed with his plan.

In this way, fans could see a much more serious Chad Gable and possibly experience what he might be like as a heel. Also, the WWE Universe seemed disappointed when Gable lost his spot at WrestleMania. In this way, he could still perform at the event without changing the landscape of the Intercontinental Title scene.

What was Chad Gable's reaction after losing to Sami Zayn last week on WWE RAW?

Chad Gable was close to facing Gunther at WrestleMania XL

Gable was the star Zayn had to pin to win the Gauntlet Match last week on WWE RAW. Following their clash, The Master Strategist whispered something to his opponent, but the latter didn't bother to listen.

In an exclusive WWE interview after RAW, Gable was asked what Zayn told him. The Alpha Academy member answered that he wanted to keep it between him and Zayn, and he wasn't interested in what his opponent said.

Which teams will be in action tonight on WWE RAW?

Besides Alpha Academy vs. New Day, two more qualifying matches will take place tonight. DIY will go up against The Creed Brothers, while Awesome Truth will lock horns with Indus Sher.

It will be interesting to see which tandems will reign supreme on Monday Night RAW.

